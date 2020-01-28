George Santayana Quote – Fanaticism January 28, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Fanaticism consists in redoubling your effort when you have forgotten your aim.” – George Santayana Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGeorge Santayana Quote – For Those Who ListenGeorge Santayana Quote – The Beginning of HappinessGeorge Santayana Quote – A Country Of MadmenHelen Hayes Quote – Forget About SuccessGeorge Carlin Quote – When You’re WinningGeorge H. W. Bush Quote – Seeing The Other Guy’s Point Of View Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with fanaticism, George Santayana, quote Attitude Quotes
