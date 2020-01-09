George Santayana Quote – The Beginning of Happiness January 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Knowledge of what is possible is the beginning of happiness.” – George Santayana Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Where the traffic beginsIt Is PossibleGeorge Santayana Quote – FanaticismGeorge Santayana Quote – For Those Who ListenGeorge Santayana Quote – A Country Of MadmenJacques Gaillot quote – We are made for light Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with George Santayana, possible, quote Happiness Quotes
