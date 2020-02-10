Gertrude Stein Quote – Common Sense February 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense.” – Gertrude Stein Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGertrude Stein Quote – Human BeingsGertrude Stein Quote – We are always the same age insideQuote – It Smelled Like A CamelDesmond Tutu quote – Without Forgiveness, there is no futureEleanor Roosevelt Quote – We Shape Our LivesI.F. Stone quote – Somebody who believes as you do, wins Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with common sense, Gertrude Stein, quote Choices Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.