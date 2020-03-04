Harper Lee Quote – Conscience March 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a person’s conscience.” – Harper Lee Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunTo Kill A Mockingbird – ConscienceDoug Larson Quote – A Clear ConscienceDoug Larson Quote – Clear ConscienceMohandas K. Gandhi quote – i should love to satisfy allLillian Hellman Quote – I Will Not Cut My Conscience Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with conscience, Harper Lee, quote Character Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.