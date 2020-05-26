Helen Keller Quote – Life Is A Daring Adventure May 26, 2020 Antarctica Journal “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing” – Helen Keller Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHeller Keller Quote – Stand For SomethingHelen Keller Quote – Do The Best We CanHelen Keller Quote – Overcoming SufferingHelen Keller Quote – Fighting The DevilHelen Keller Quote – PeaceHelen Keller Quote – The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with adventure, helen keller, life, nothing, quote Life Quotes