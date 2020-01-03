Helen Keller Quote – Overcoming Suffering January 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Although the world is full of suffering, it is full also of the overcoming of it.”- Helen Keller Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHelen Keller Quote – CharacterHelen Keller Quote – Life Is A Daring AdventureHelen Keller Quote – Do The Best We CanHelen Keller Quote – Fighting The DevilHelen Keller Quote – PeaceHelen Keller Quote – The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with helen keller, overcoming, quote, suffering Life Quotes
