Helen Keller Quote – Overcoming Suffering

Americans pay far more for pharmaceuticals and medical tests than people do in countries where a single agency negotiates prices. A prescription for Nexium, a heartburn drug, for example, costs $215 on average in the U.S., but only $58 in Spain, $42 in England, and $23 in the Netherlands. An MRI costs

$1,145 on average in the U.S., $350 in Australia, and $138 in Switzerland.