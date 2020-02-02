Henry David Thoreau Quote – Success

The Voyager 1 spacecraft, launched in 1977 for a grand photographic tour of Jupiter and Saturn, has now reached interstellar space, 11.66 billion miles from the sun, NASA announced last week. The spacecraft, which is still sending back faint signals via a 23-watt transmitter, is hurtling through the void at 38,000 mph, but will not reach another star for 40,000 years.