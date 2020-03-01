Henry Ford Quote – Both Right March 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The man who thinks he can and the man who thinks he can’t are both right.” Henry Ford Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHenry Ford Quote – Failure Is An OpportunityHenry Ford Quote – A Man’s DiscoveryDavid Thoreau Quote – PathHenry David Thoreau Quote – Compensation In Every DisappointmentHenry Wadsworth Longfellow Quote – JudgementHenry Miller Quote – Youth Has To Do With Spirit Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with henry ford, quote Attitude Quotes
