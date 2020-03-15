Hermann Hesse Quote – Love Is Stronger March 14, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Soft is stronger than hard, water stronger than rock, love stronger than violence.” – Hermann Hesse Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHermann Hesse Quote – Something Of ValueElinor Hoyt Wylie Quote – I Bear A Little More Than I Can BearGandhi Quote – StrengthArnold Schwarzenegger Quote – StrengthMother Teresa Quote – TogetherQuote – Uncovering your true potential Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Hermann Hesse, quote, strength Quotes Strength
You must log in to post a comment.