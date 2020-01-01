Herodotus Quote – It Is Better To Be Envied January 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It is better to be envied than to be pitied.” – Herodotus Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCriss Jami Quote – CriticismNelson Mandela Quote – Human CompassionTheodore Roosevelt Quote – Worth Having or Worth DoingQuote – Negative EmotionsCartoon – Beggars MallCartoon – Facebook Envy Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with envy, Herodotus, pity, quote Character Quotes
