In life, every ending is just a new beginning January 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Every story has an end. But in life, every ending is just a new beginning.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Where the traffic beginsZadie Smith Quote – The EndGilda Radner Quote – Life Is About Not KnowingPope Francis Quote – Love For LifeAbraham Lincoln Quote – The Life In Your YearsThucydides Quote – Stories happen to those who tell them Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with life, quote, story Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.