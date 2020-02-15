Jack Handey Quote – The Face Of A Child February 14, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The face of a child can say it all. Especially the mouth part of the face.” – Jack Handey Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJack Handey Quote – He Better Have A KnifeCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunHoward Zinn Quote – Truth Has A Power Of Its OwnSir Winston Churchill Quote – A Lie Gets Halfway Around The WorldPope Francis Quote – Experience The Truth Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Jack Handey, quote, truth Communication Quotes
