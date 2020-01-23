James Dean Quote – Live Forever, Die Today January 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today.” – James Dean Share this: More from Antarctica JournalEleanor Roosevelt Quote – BelieveRobert Kiyosaki Quote – The Size Of Your SuccessHarriet Tubman Quote – Reach For The StarsMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – I Still Have A DreamMakoto Nagano Quote – Something Gained by DreamingMore Than Others Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dream, james dean, live forever, quote Attitude Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.