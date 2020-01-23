James Michener Quote – The Third And Fourth Tries January 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Character consists of what you do on the third and fourth tries.” – James Michener Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Truth and CharacterMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – The Ultimate Measure Of A ManJ.K. Rowling Quote – The True Measure Of A ManSydney Biddle Barrows Quote – Never Say AnythingW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Always At His BestPlutarch Quote – Character is simply habit long continued Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with character, James Michener, quote Character Quotes
