James Oppenheim Quote – The Foolish Man March 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The foolish man seeks happiness in the distance; the wise grows it under his feet.” – James Oppenheim Share this: More from Antarctica JournalRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – The Wisest Know NothingEarl Weaver Quote – It’s What You LearnWilliam Hazlitt Quote – Seat of WisdomM. Scott Peck Quote – ProblemsMargaret Atwood Quote – WisdomBenjamin Disraeli Quote – When To Forgo An Advantage Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with James Oppenheim, quote, wisdom Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.