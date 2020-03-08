James Richardson Quote – Pessimists and Optimists March 8, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Pessimists live in fear of their hope, optimists in fear of their fear.” – James Richardson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Thinking AheadDietrich Bonhoeffer Quote – The Essence of OptimismHelen Keller Quote – OptimismDon Henley Quote – Burning BridgeMark Twain Quote – A Young PessimistBill Clinton Quote – Pessimism Is An Excuse For Not Trying Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with James Richardson, optimism, pessimism, quote Attitude Quotes
