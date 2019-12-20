Jamie Fox Quote – Notes Under Our Fingers December 19, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Life is notes under our fingers. We just have to figure out what notes to play.” – Jamie Fox Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Titanic Action FiguresRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Standing In Our Own SunshineT.S. Elliot Quote – You Are The MusicSeneca Quote – Life Is Like A PlayNelson Mandela Quote – There Is No PassionPalladas Quote – Life’s a Stage Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with jamie fox, life, music, notes, quote Life Quotes Self Awareness
