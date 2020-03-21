Jane Addams Quote – The Essence of Immorality March 21, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The essence of immorality is the tendency to make an exception of one’s self.” – Jane Addams Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Bobs Orthopedic Fracture ClinicConfucius Quote – The Gentleman UnderstandsGeorge Eliot Quote – God’s MercyFred Allen Quote – All The Sincerity In HollywoodErnest Hemingway Quote – About MoralsPope Francis Quote – The Human Person Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with immorality, Jane Addams, quote Morality Quotes
