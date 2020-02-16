Jean de La Bruyère Quote – Children Enjoy The Present February 15, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Children enjoy the present because they have neither a past nor a future.” – Jean de La Bruyère Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBuddha – Concentrate on the Present MomentIt Is PossibleEckhart Tolle Quote – Being Present NowGandhi Quote – The Future Depends on the PresentDietrich Bonhoeffer Quote – The Essence of OptimismCartoon – Parents Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Jean de La Bruyère, present, quote Quotes Self Awareness
You must log in to post a comment.