Jean Pierre de Caussade quote – The Deepest knowledge we can have

“The realization that God is active in all that happens at every moment is the deepest knowledge that we can have in this life. … The path along which we go is in itself so extraordinary that there is no need to ornament it with extraneous wonders. It is a miracle and a constant delight, yet in itself has nothing about it to dazzle our senses, but it does turn all the ordinary affairs of life into things which are rare and wonderful.” – Jean Pierre de Caussade

