Jeanette Winterson Quote – After Every Victory March 12, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “After every “victory” you have more enemies.” – Jeanette Winterson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Beliefs, Struggle, and VictoryMalcolm Forbes Quote – Victory is SweetestTeddy Roosevelt Quote – Dare Mighty ThingsCartoon – Victory & DefeatCartoon – David & GoliathWinston Churchill Quote – You Have Enemies Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Jeanette Winterson, quote, victory Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.