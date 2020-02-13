Joan Baez Quote – Action is the antidote to despair February 13, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Action is the antidote to despair.” – Joan Baez Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Titanic Action FiguresTony Robbins Quote – A Real DecisionColleen Patrick Goudreau Quote – Do SomethingT.S. Eliot Quote – There Is Only The TryingJoan Didion Quote – Any compulsion tries to justify itselfJoan Didion Quote – We Forget All Too Soon Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with action, joan baez, quote Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.