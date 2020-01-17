Joan Didion Quote – Was It Only By Dreaming January 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Was it only by dreaming or writing that I could find out what I thought?” – Joan Didion Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJoan Didion Quote – We Forget All Too SoonJoan Didion Quote – We Tell Ourselves StoriesJoan Didion Quote – Any compulsion tries to justify itselfF.H. Hedge Quote – Dreaming Is An Act Of Pure ImaginationMakoto Nagano Quote – Something Gained by DreamingLife: Dreaming – Believing Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dreaming, Joan Didion, quote, writing Dreams Quotes
