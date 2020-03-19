Johann Blumenbach Quote – What we see March 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “What we see depends heavily on what our culture has trained us to look for.” – Johann Blumenbach Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGhandi Quote – Exclusive CultureAmerica is far from being the healthiest countryChina’s Ecological MessGuatemala: A nation in the grip of depressionCartoon – Effects of Divorce on ChildrenOur culture’s worship of celebrity Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with culture, johann blumenbach, quote Attitude Quotes Self Awareness
