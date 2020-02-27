Johann Wolfgang – Always Be A Human February 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “One cannot always be a hero, but one can always be a human” – Johann Wolfgang Share this: More from Antarctica JournalChristopher Reeve Quote – A Hero IsGeorge Orwell Quote – Human Beings Want To Be GoodAlbert Schweitzer Quote – Attitudes Of The MindRobert Green Ingersoll Quote – ToleranceSong Lyrics – HeroWilliam D. Tammeus Quote – Human Nature Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with hero, human, johann wolfgang, quote Attitude Character Quotes
