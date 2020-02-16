Johann Wolfgang von Goethe Quote February 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Fresh activity is the only means of overcoming adversity.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohann Wolfgang von Goethe Quote – ArtJohann Wolfgang von Goethe Quote – Things Which Matter MostWalt Disney Quote – A Kick In The TeethChristopher Reeve Quote – A Hero IsNapoleon Hill Quote – The Seed of BenefitAbraham Lincoln Quote – Power Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with activity, adversity, fresh, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, overcome, quote Growth Motivation Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.