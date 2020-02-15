John Cage Quote – Become Fluent February 15, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Our task is to become fluent with the life we’re leading” – John Cage Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJulius Caesar Quote – Voyage of LifeJohn Irving Quote – Find The Courage To Live ItJohn W. Gardner Quote – Life is the art of drawing without an eraserEckhart Tolle quote – LifeAlbert Schweitzer quote – An extension of life around himSamuel Butler quote – God will take care Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with John Cage, life, quote Life Quotes
