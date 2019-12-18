John D. MacDonald Quote – Being An Adult December 18, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Being an adult means accepting those situations where no action is possible.” – John D. MacDonald Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Titanic Action FiguresI Miss The DaysChristopher McCanless Quote – CircumstanceClare Boothe Luce Quote – There Are No Hopeless SituationsRay Bradbury Quote – How To Accept RejectionMichael J. Fox Quote – Acceptance Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with adult, John D. MacDonald, quote Attitude Quotes
