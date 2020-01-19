John F. Kennedy Quote – Purpose And Direction January 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction.” ― John F. Kennedy Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunJohn F. Kennedy Quote – The Discomfort Of ThoughtJohn F. Kennedy Quote – The Great Enemy Of TruthQuote – Uncovering your true potentialTheodore Roosevelt Quote – Worth Having or Worth DoingWashington Irving Quote – Great Minds Have Purposes Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with courage, direction, effort, John F. Kennedy, purpose, quotes Attitude Inspiration Quotes
