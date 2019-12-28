John F. Kennedy Quote – The Discomfort Of Thought December 28, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.” – John F. Kennedy Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn F. Kennedy Quote – The Great Enemy Of TruthJohn F. Kennedy Quote – Purpose And DirectionCartoon – American ExceptionalismQuote – Truth and CharacterLily Tomlin quote – The best mind-altering drug is truthAmos Vogel quote – We only perceive 5 percent of the real world Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with John F. Kennedy, opinion, quote Quotes Truth
You must log in to post a comment.