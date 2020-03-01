John le Carré Quote – To Watch The World February 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “A desk is a dangerous place from which to watch the world.” – John le Carré Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn le Carré Quote – Watch The WorldCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunAlbert Einstein Quote – Dangerous Place To LiveAlfred Adler Quote – Too Many PrecautionsJohn Lithgow Quote – Time Sneaks Up On You Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with disassociated, John le Carré, quote Life Quotes
