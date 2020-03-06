John Lithgow Quote – Time Sneaks Up On You March 6, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Time sneaks up on you like a windshield on a bug.” – John Lithgow Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBenjamin Franklin Quote – Lost TimeSarah Silbert Quote – However Long That Might BeWoody Allen Quote – TimeSteve Jobs Quote – Your Time Is LimitedKristin Armstrong Quote – Passage of TimeWith money you can buy… Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with John Lithgow, quote, time Life Quotes
