John Maxwell Quote – Leaders January 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Leaders must be close enough to relate to others, but far enough ahead to motivate them.” – John Maxwell Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn Quincy Adams Quote – LeaderMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – A Molder Of ConsensusQuote – Accomplishments and CreditAnzia Yezierska quote – To start a movementPeter F. Drucker Quote – Management vs. LeadershipKen Kesey Quote – Leadership Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with John Maxwell, leaders, quote Leadership Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.