John Snelling quote – Suffering has its positive side

“Underlying our glitzy modern consumer culture there is a deep spiritual undernourishment and malaise that manifests all kinds of symptoms: nervous disorders, loneliness, alienation, purposelessness So blanking out, running away, burying our heads in sand or videotape will take us nowhere in the long run. If we really want to solve our problems — and the world’s problems, for they stem from the same roots — we must open up and accept the reality of suffering with full awareness. Then, strange as it may seem, we reap vast rewards. For suffering has its positive side. From it we derive the experience of depth: of the fullness of our humanity.” – John Snelling

