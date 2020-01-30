John Steinbeck Quote – Searching For Security January 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “We spend our time searching for security and hate it when we get it.” – John Steinbeck Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – ParentsWilla Cather Quote – The Nobleness Of Another PersonCartoon – Passive Aggressive Security CheckpointTransit System Closes Its Bathrooms Over Terrorism ConcernsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunEmile Henry Gauvreau quote – Strange Race of People Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with John Steinbeck, quote, security Choices Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.