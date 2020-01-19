John Stuart Quote – Ask Yourself Whether You Are Happy January 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment ‘Ask yourself whether you are happy, and you cease to be so.” – John Stuart Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLife is ShortAbraham Lincoln Quote – Make Up Their Minds To BeJohn Barrymore Quote – HappinessJacques Gaillot quote – We are made for lightDalai Lama quote – no one truly benefits from causing harm to another sentient beingBette Davis Quote – A Sure Way To Lose Happiness Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with happy, John Stuart, quote Happiness Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.