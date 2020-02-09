John W. Gardner Quote – Life is the art of drawing without an eraser February 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Life is the art of drawing without an eraser.” – John W. Gardner Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn Cage Quote – Become FluentJohn Irving Quote – Find The Courage To Live ItEckhart Tolle quote – LifeAlbert Schweitzer quote – An extension of life around himSamuel Butler quote – God will take careNigeria Lawson Quote – Living The Wrong Life Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with John W. Gardner, life, quote Life Quotes
