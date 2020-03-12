John Wayne Quote – Courage is March 11, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Courage is being scared to death… and saddling up anyway.” ― John Wayne Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn Wayne Quote – TomorrowAmbrose Redmoon Quote – Courage Is Not The Absence Of FearMark Twain Quote – CourageMaya Angelou Quote – HistoryWinston Churchill Quote – CourageJ.K. Rowling Quote – Stand Up To Your Friends Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with courage, John Wayne, quote Courage Quotes
