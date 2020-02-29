Jon Kabat-Zinn Quote – The Little Things February 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The little things? The little moments? They aren’t little.” – Jon Kabat-Zinn Share this: More from Antarctica JournalErma Bombeck Quote – Seize The MomentIvan Turgenev Quote – We Shall Never BeginOprah Winfrey Quote – Doing Your BestOsho Quote – The Opinions of OthersCriss Jami Quote – CriticismDon’t Be Too Hard On Yourself Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Jon Kabat-Zinn, moments, quote Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.