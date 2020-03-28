Jorge Luis Borges Quote – A Fallible God March 28, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “To fall in love is to create a religion that has a fallible god.” – Jorge Luis Borges Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPope Francis Quote – God Is LoveChina Galland quote – To choose to be in loveEberhard Arnold Quote – There Is Nothing Greater Than LoveJoan Crawford Quote – Love Is A FireJames Baldwin Quote – LovePope Francis Quote – Love Opens Eyes and Hearts Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Jorge Luis Borges, love, quote Love Quotes
