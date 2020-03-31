Joseph Brodsky Quote – Not Reading Them March 31, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “There are worse crimes than burning books. One of them is not reading them.” – Joseph Brodsky Share this: More from Antarctica JournalElbert Hubbard Quote – The Recipe For Perpetual IgnoranceJames Baldwin Quote – Ignorance Allied With PowerCartoon – The IgnorantCartoon – Out Of TownerAlvin Toffler Quote – The Illiterate Of The FutureJoseph Roux Quote – A Fine Quotation Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with ignorance, Joseph Brodsky, quote Intelligence Quotes
