Joseph Campbell Quote – Have Compassion For The World

“To expect too much compassion from yourself might be a little destructive of your own existence. Even so, at least make a try, and this goes not only for individuals but also for life itself. It’s so easy. It’s a fashionable idiocy of youth to say the world has not come up to your expectations. “What? I was coming, and this is all they could prepare for me?” Throw it out. Have compassion for the world and those in it.” – Joseph Campbell

