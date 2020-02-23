Joseph Campbell Quote – Myths Are Public Dreams February 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Myths are public dreams, dreams are private myths.” – Joseph Campbell Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJoseph Campbell Quote – Have Compassion For The WorldJoseph Campbell Quote – The Treasure You SeekElizabeth Coatsworth Quote – When I DreamAlice Munro Quote – An Underground SystemMichel Leiris Quote – Dream Is Not A RevelationTerri Guillemets Quotes – Some Colors Exist In Dreams Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dreams, Joseph Campbell, myths, quote Dreams Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.