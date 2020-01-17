Judged On The Basis Of Its Weakest Members January 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Any society, any nation, is judged on the basis of how it treats its weakest members.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Who’s Judging Who?John Stuart Mill Quote – Eccentricity In A SocietyAung San Suu Kyi Quote – Women Are Not Merely ToleratedOld Greek Proverb – A Society Grows GreatJean-Jacques Rousseau Quote – The Fruits Of The EarthPope Francis Quote – Justice and Solidarity Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with judged, nation, quote, society Quotes Society Values
