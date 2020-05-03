Kalin Lucas Quote – First You Must Believe May 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Before you can achieve, first you must believe.” – Kalin Lucas Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHannah Senesh Quote – Needed In This WorldGail Devers Quote – Keep Your Dreams AliveGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – The Liar’s PunishmentVoltaire – Those Who Make You BelieveGilbert K. Chesterton QuoteHelen Keller Quote – Nothing Can Be Done Without Hope and Confidence tagged with achieve, believe, kalin lucas, quote Attitude Faith Quotes