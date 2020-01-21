Kathleen Winsor Quote – Charm January 21, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Charm is the ability to make someone else think that both of you are pretty wonderful.” – Kathleen Winsor Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn Ruskin Quote – A Pretty Small PackageSamuel Ullman Quote – MaturityIsaac Newton Quote – TactIsaac Newton Quote – TactBenjamin Franklin Quote – Good For Making ExcusesHeraclitus Quote – One Is A Warrior Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with charm, Kathleen Winsor, quote Character Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.