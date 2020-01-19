Kristin Armstrong Quote – Passage of Time

“It is the runner in me who will age gracefully. It is the runner in me who understands that the beauty of my body is in the things it can do, not the way it looks doing them. The runner in me understands that lines come from laughing on long runs and smiling into the sun. The runner in me is grateful for strong legs to carry me across finish lines. It is the runner in me who can make peace with her body and the passage of time,” – Kristin Armstrong, Olympic gold medalist

