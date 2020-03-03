Leon Trotsky Quote – Old Age March 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Old age is the most unexpected of all the things that happen to a man.” – Leon Trotsky Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Old Age Is…Cartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCartoon – The Seven Ages Of ManMadeleine L’Engle Quote – The Great Thing About Getting Older Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Leon Trotsky, old age, quote Aging Quotes
