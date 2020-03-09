Leonardo da Vinci Quote – Simplicity March 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Simplicity is the ultimate form of sophistication.” – Leonardo da Vinci Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLeonardo da Vinci Quote – Stuck To Its JobLeonardo da Vinci Quote – People of AccomplishmentQuote – Gratitude… The Greatest of VirtuesQuote – Who you have to beCharlotte Bronte Quote – as if i had been poisonedJack Handey Quote – He Better Have A Knife Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with leonardo da vinci, quote, simplicity Quotes Values
