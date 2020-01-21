Leonardo da Vinci Quote – Stuck To Its Job January 20, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “A diamond is just a lump of coal that stuck to its job.” – Leonardo da Vinci Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLeonardo da Vinci Quote – People of AccomplishmentLeonardo da Vinci Quote – SimplicityHarriet Beecher Stowe Quote – Never Give UpVince Lombardi Quote – A Man’s Finest HourHenry David Thoreau Quote – A Single FootstepNelson Mandela Quote – There Is No Passion Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with determination, leonardo da vinci, quote Determination Quotes
